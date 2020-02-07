07 Feb 2020

STL Situation Report v.3 - Elazığ and Malatya provinces, Eastern Turkey, 07 February 2020

Report
from Support to Life
Published on 07 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (1.72 MB)

1. Overview

On 24 January 2020 at 20:55 local time, an earthquake of 6.8 on the Richter scale hit the provinces of Elazığ and Malatya in Eastern Turkey, causing widespread destruction. Soon after the initial quake, the province was shaken further by more than 1,500 aftershocks ranging from between a magnitude 5.4 to 3.3. According to latest official updates, the earthquake has killed 41 people, leaving more than 1,600 injured. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reports that damage assessment of 30.848 buildings have been completed. Details are as follows:

Number of Collapsed Buildings 547
Number of Heavily Damaged Buildings 6,247
Number of Buildings with medium damage 962
Number of Buildings with light damage 10,273
Buildings need to be demolished 180

STL’s Assessment in the Area

Support to Life (STL) is present in the earthquake-affected area since the morning of 25 January in Elazığ and Malatya Provinces. The team continues its situation analysis efforts in coordination with the Crisis Management Unit of the Governorate, Provincial Directorates for Emergency and Disaster Management (AFAD), other provincial authorities as well as civil society groups on the ground to ensure coordination.

At the first stage of the situational analysis study, STL team visit in the villages and neighbourhoods of Elazığ and Malatya Provinces as well as Diyarbakır Province. STL teams visited 36 villages and neighbourhoods in 6 districts of 3 provinces, whereas phone calls were made to the Mukhtars and community leaders in 20 districts of Elazığ and Malatya.

Second stage has focused on location-based rapid assessment in Malatya, and both location-based and household-based needs assessment in the tent areas of Elazığ Center neighbourhoods. In Pütürge, Doganyol and Kale Districts of Malatya, total of 13 villages have been assessed, whereas total of 12 tent areas have been assessed in Elazığ city center. Furthermore, 560 tent residents have been interviewed in the tent areas and houses mainly in Mustafapasa, Atasehir, Sanayi, Cumhuriyet and Kirklar neighbourhoods of Elazığ city center. Household-level interviews have been conducted by volunteers, who are Social Services students at Fırat University, accompanied and supported by STL field team. The assessment and identification of households in need of assistance has been coordinated with AFAD, Provincial Directorates, Civil Society Disaster Coordination Platform and other relevant stakeholders.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.