STL Situation Report v.3 - Elazığ and Malatya provinces, Eastern Turkey, 07 February 2020

1. Overview

On 24 January 2020 at 20:55 local time, an earthquake of 6.8 on the Richter scale hit the provinces of Elazığ and Malatya in Eastern Turkey, causing widespread destruction. Soon after the initial quake, the province was shaken further by more than 1,500 aftershocks ranging from between a magnitude 5.4 to 3.3. According to latest official updates, the earthquake has killed 41 people, leaving more than 1,600 injured. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reports that damage assessment of 30.848 buildings have been completed. Details are as follows:

Number of Collapsed Buildings 547

Number of Heavily Damaged Buildings 6,247

Number of Buildings with medium damage 962

Number of Buildings with light damage 10,273

Buildings need to be demolished 180

STL’s Assessment in the Area

Support to Life (STL) is present in the earthquake-affected area since the morning of 25 January in Elazığ and Malatya Provinces. The team continues its situation analysis efforts in coordination with the Crisis Management Unit of the Governorate, Provincial Directorates for Emergency and Disaster Management (AFAD), other provincial authorities as well as civil society groups on the ground to ensure coordination.

At the first stage of the situational analysis study, STL team visit in the villages and neighbourhoods of Elazığ and Malatya Provinces as well as Diyarbakır Province. STL teams visited 36 villages and neighbourhoods in 6 districts of 3 provinces, whereas phone calls were made to the Mukhtars and community leaders in 20 districts of Elazığ and Malatya.

Second stage has focused on location-based rapid assessment in Malatya, and both location-based and household-based needs assessment in the tent areas of Elazığ Center neighbourhoods. In Pütürge, Doganyol and Kale Districts of Malatya, total of 13 villages have been assessed, whereas total of 12 tent areas have been assessed in Elazığ city center. Furthermore, 560 tent residents have been interviewed in the tent areas and houses mainly in Mustafapasa, Atasehir, Sanayi, Cumhuriyet and Kirklar neighbourhoods of Elazığ city center. Household-level interviews have been conducted by volunteers, who are Social Services students at Fırat University, accompanied and supported by STL field team. The assessment and identification of households in need of assistance has been coordinated with AFAD, Provincial Directorates, Civil Society Disaster Coordination Platform and other relevant stakeholders.