29 Jan 2020

STL Situation Report v.2 - Elazığ and Malatya provinces, Eastern Turkey, 28 January 2020

Report
from Support to Life
Published on 28 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (845.57 KB)

1. Overview

On 24 January 2020 at 20:55 local time, an earthquake of 6.8 on the Richter scale hit the provinces of Elazığ and Malatya in Eastern Turkey, causing widespread destruction. Since the initial quake, the province was shaken further by more than 1,238 aftershocks. According to latest official, the earthquake has killed 41 people, leaving more than 1,600 injured. Search and rescue operations have ended. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reports that the number of damaged buildings has increased to 11,032, of which 274 are destroyed.

2. STL’s Assessment in the Area

Support to Life (STL) is present in the earthquake-affected area since the morning of 25 January in Elazığ and Malatya Provinces. The team continues its situation analysis efforts in coordination with the Crisis Management Unit of the Governorate, Provincial Directorates for Emergency and Disaster Management (AFAD), other provincial authorities as well as civil society groups on the ground to ensure coordination. STL team visit in the villages and neighbourhoods of Elazığ and Malatya Provinces as well as Diyarbakır Province. Starting form 25th January, STL teams have visited 36 villages and neighbourhoods in 6 districts of 3 provinces, whereas phone calls were made to the Mukhtars and community leadersin 20 districts of Elazığ and Malatya.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.