STL Situation Report v.2 - Elazığ and Malatya provinces, Eastern Turkey, 28 January 2020

1. Overview

On 24 January 2020 at 20:55 local time, an earthquake of 6.8 on the Richter scale hit the provinces of Elazığ and Malatya in Eastern Turkey, causing widespread destruction. Since the initial quake, the province was shaken further by more than 1,238 aftershocks. According to latest official, the earthquake has killed 41 people, leaving more than 1,600 injured. Search and rescue operations have ended. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reports that the number of damaged buildings has increased to 11,032, of which 274 are destroyed.

2. STL’s Assessment in the Area

Support to Life (STL) is present in the earthquake-affected area since the morning of 25 January in Elazığ and Malatya Provinces. The team continues its situation analysis efforts in coordination with the Crisis Management Unit of the Governorate, Provincial Directorates for Emergency and Disaster Management (AFAD), other provincial authorities as well as civil society groups on the ground to ensure coordination. STL team visit in the villages and neighbourhoods of Elazığ and Malatya Provinces as well as Diyarbakır Province. Starting form 25th January, STL teams have visited 36 villages and neighbourhoods in 6 districts of 3 provinces, whereas phone calls were made to the Mukhtars and community leadersin 20 districts of Elazığ and Malatya.