STL Situation Report v.2 - Edirne, Pazarkule Border, Turkey, 5th March 2020

1. Overview

34 Turkish soldiers were killed and more than 30 were wounded in Syria's Idlib province on Thursday night in an aerial attack by Russian-backed Syrian regime forces. The same night, a security summit chaired by the Turkish president held in the presidential complex in Ankara and Turkey's communications director said “The migrants were now also Europe and the world's problem”. He said “Turkey had "no choice" but to relax border controls because it had not received enough support in hosting about 3.7 million Syrian refugees.”

Turkish police, coastguard and border guards were ordered to stand down. Thousands of refugees in Turkey began arriving at the country’s borders with Greece and Bulgaria on Friday after Ankara suddenly indicated it would no longer block their passage to Europe.

According to Turkish Interior Minister, latest number of people crossed border is 135.844. According to local media reports and field observations, refugees continue to come to Edirne province to cross the border, as of March 4.

Estimated number of the refugees at the border crossing area is above 15,000. Majority of the refugees are Afghans, Iranians and Pakistanis followed by Syrians. Refugees from African countries have also been observed.

2. STL team in the Area

A rapid assessment team of STL has moved to Edirne on Sunday, March 1st. STL team has observed Pazarkule border crossing area, spoke to humanitarian actors and interviewed refugees in the area. In the following days, the STL team also visited several border villages by Meriç River including Doyran, Üyüklütatar, Elçili, Sığırcılı and Saçlımüsellin.