STL Sit Rep and Needs İzmir Earthquake V1, 1 Nov 2020

1. Situation overview

A magnitude 6.61 earthquake struck the Southern Aegean Sea on 30 October at around 14:50 local time (11:50 GMT). In addition to Turkey, the earthquake has affected Bulgaria, Greece, and North Macedonia.

In Turkey, the earthquake was felt in provinces as far as İstanbul, Bodrum, Muğla and Manisa. As of Saturday morning, The Disaster Management Agency Authority (AFAD) reports 51 dead and left at least 896 injured in the province of İzmir. İzmir Metropolitan Municipality stated that at least 17 residential buildings in the city had been destroyed in the tremor. Initial reports suggest many more, especially those in the poorer areas of Bornova and Bayrakli districts, may be may be too damaged to be safely inhabited. Additionally, the earthquake resulted in a partial tsunami in Seferihisar, where 1 injury and 1 death is reported. The Turkish government has declared an emergency in İzmir and restricted entrance to the city for all people except rescue and NGO teams.