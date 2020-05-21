Situation of School Access and Attendance by Children under International and Temporary Protection in Turkey - Community Based Migration Programmes, 2019

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Involving a group of 252 people, the first mass movement from Syria to Turkey took place on April 29, 2011. With this number growing over the years, Turkey now hosts the largest number of Syrians under temporary protection, holders of other types of protection and migrants who do not hold any protection status.

Data released by the Ministry of Interior Directorate General of Migration Management suggest that, as of 10 October 2019, there were 3.674.588 people “under temporary protection” who have been living in temporary accommodation centers and in host communities after arriving from Syria.

Having offered help with basic needs, shelter and access to services since the onset of the mass migration, the Turkish Red Crescent has established a series of community centers in 15 provinces that host the largest number of people under international and temporary protection in an effort to respond to the emerging needs, considering the number of Syrians living in noncamp settings was significantly higher than those living in temporary accommodation centers.

Integrated activities are carried out at the Turkish Red Crescent community centers as part of Protection, Health and Psychosocial Support, Social Cohesion and Livelihoods Programmes.

The Protection Programme as key programme run by the community centers incorporates a number of sub-programmes and activities that are aimed at responding to the needs of people and raising awareness by addressing the cases of violence, coercion and abuse involving individuals/groups affected by humanitarian crises, within the framework of humanitarian principles, impartiality, neutrality as well as international law and particularly, universal human rights. With a view to “promoting access and attendance to education by migrant children” as part of the Protection Programme, case workers and social workers working for the programme perform a preliminary assessment of at-risk-children and their families, and subsequently offer information, referral and case management services to prevent, mitigate or eliminate the protection risks they have identified.

The schooling efforts aimed at improving access to education took start with the kick-off meeting of July 17-18, 2018 and in partnership with the focal points selected from among the members of Protection Programme teams, a timeline was agreed for the schooling efforts to be undertaken in 14 provinces1 [Ankara, Adana, Bursa, Gaziantep, Hatay, İstanbul (European and Anatolian Sides), İzmir, Kayseri, Kahramanmaraş, Konya, Kilis, Mersin, Mardin, Şanlıurfa] where the community centers were located. Data on the fieldwork that enabled the implementation of the Protection Programme projects, and on children “who had never enrolled” and “who had dropped out” identified upon direct application or through referral from other organizations/ institutions were analyzed and a series of efforts were undertaken to ensure these children’s “enrollment” and “attendance” to school.

Having continued intensively up until November 2018, these efforts offer a great number of indicators about access and attendance to school by children under temporary or international protection and children without documentation. In the lights of all indicators, a comprehensive workshop was held on November 26, 2019 to develop solutions and policy recommendations.

In this context, the foregoing report can be described as an advocacy document, which dwells on the issues identified by the protection programme staff working to ensure that children who had to migrate to Turkey have access to their right to education, and which offers a series of recommended solutions to address these issues.