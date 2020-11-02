Secretary-General Saddened by Loss of Life, Damage from Earthquake in Aegean Sea

SG/SM/20385

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life and damage caused by the powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea today. He extends his condolences to the bereaved families and to the Governments and people of Greece and Turkey. He wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

The Secretary-General commends the local response efforts under way. The United Nations stands ready to assist if required.

