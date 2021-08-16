Secretary-General Expresses Solidarity with Victims of Turkey Floods, Mudslides

SG/SM/20852

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was saddened to learn of the loss of life and damage to infrastructure due to floods and mudslides in northern Turkey following the recent devastating wildfires in the country. He extends his deep condolences to the families affected. The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Republic of Turkey at this challenging time.