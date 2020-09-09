Search and Rescue continues in Giresun

In the wake of the Giresun flood, IHH is conducting its Search and Rescue operations with a team of 60 members.

HH Humanitarian Relief Foundation launched its Search and Rescue operations in the flood that occurred in Giresun since the first day. The operation is still continuing with a team of 60 members including 10 underwater divers. The operations are carried out along the stream, the shore and in the water to search the seven missing people in the Dereli, Doğankent, Çaldağ and Yağlıdere regions of Giresun. IHH team is coordinating with AFAD in its S&R operation; IHH also distributes daily hot meals to 1.000 people from a mobile kitchen sent to the region. 1.000 food packets were also distributed to the victims.

Since the first day

The Disaster and Emergency Response Service Department, affiliated with IHH's Disaster Management Commission, mobilized as soon as news of the flood was broadcasted. The team, involving members from various parts of Turkey, conduct aid operations to the victims and Search and Rescue operations to those still missing.

To support the people of Giresun

DONATE NOW

Donors who wish to give aid to the Giresun people via IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation can donate 5 TL by sending an SMS texting SEL to 3072. Donors who wish to give larger amounts can contribute via IHH's website or bank accounts stating the code GİRESUN.