Satisfaction Survey on COVID-19 Activities Community Based Migration Programme Turkey, November 2021 [EN/TR]

INTRODUCTION

In Turkey, the first case of COVID-19 was recorded on March 11th, 2020. Followingly, the government took a series of containment measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to its impact on public health, also serious socio-economic down turn impacted the people and continued affecting the lives, health and livelihoods of people in Turkey and around the world. With the development of COVID-19 vaccine, Turkey initiated a vaccination campaign on 14 January 2021.

A national vaccination strategy was released by the Ministry of Health explaining the priority groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine based on their risk levels. According to the strategy health care workers, social care workers and individuals aged 65 and older got vaccinated in the first stage. As of June 2021, vaccination campaign against COVID-19 further expanded to include all adult citizens. With the expanded vaccination roll out and decreasing number of cases, Turkey lifted the restrictions and eased the measures on June 1, 2021, including face-to-face classes started in educational institutions as of September 6th, 2021, with precautionary COVID-19 measures in place. TRCS has developed a national COVID-19 response plan with the support of IFRC, focusing on three operational priorities aligned with the IFRC global approach: Sustaining Health and WASH; Addressing the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19; Institutional strengthening and preparedness. With the undergoing nature of the refugee situation in Turkey, many of the existing refugee and host populations' vulnerability has increased further with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the global IFRC appeal in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and under the Community Based Migration Programme (CBMP), TRCS has been supporting refugee and host community members through i) risk communication and community engagement (RCCE), ii) health, and Psychosocial Support (PSS), and iii) livelihoods activities.

These activities include dissemination of information among refugee and host communities on COVID-19, updating and developing new content and information materials on various topics related to COVID-19, and conducting health interventions, including health education, hygiene promotion, distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), hygiene parcels and voucher, symptom screening by phone, referring potential COVID-19 cases to hospitals, and various online psychosocial support (PSS) activities in addition to the livelihood activities including vocational and language trainings, capacity building trainings , work permits, and home-based production support. Until the end of September 2021, TRCS has reached over 369,638 refugee and host communities through Community Centre (CC) within the scope of COVID-19 response project. This Satisfaction Survey (SS) aims to assess the level of people’s satisfaction regarding the services provided at 16 Community Centers of Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) and how the programme is delivered within the scope of COVID-19 response project. The survey identifies the key barriers and areas of improvement to ensure the services provided at the centres are participatory, accessible, and effective to the needs of the communities.

The survey questionnaire was finalised through consultation with TRCS and IFRC CEA, IM and PMER as well as other technical teams. An online orientation was arranged for the TRCS CCs staff prior to the survey. The data was collected between 23 September to 15 October 2021, conducting individual phone interviews using the KoBo toolbox, which is a free open-source tool for mobile data collection. A total of 448 individuals who are participants of CC services were interviewed over the phone in each location (28 individuals for each CC), among which an equal number of men and women, refugees and local people were targeted.