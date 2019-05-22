Risk Reduction Saves Lives!

Landslides at the landslide site located in the Sağlık neighborhood of Yaylıcı town in Aybastı district of the Ordu province continued after 29 families were evacuated asa precaution last February.

Fifteen of the houses which were evacuated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) as a part of its risk reduction activities collapsed while many other buildings were heavily damaged during the landslides that took place between May 15-16.

Total of 61 buildings, 80 of them being houses, 2 mosques, 1 lodging and 11 barns were moved to another location far away from disaster risk area while evacuation still continues at the center of Sağlık neighborhood.

AFAD staged its research activity concerning possible landslides in the Sağlık neighborhood of Aybastı district of Ordu province on 28.04.2015. As a result of an assessment after studies, it was decided that some houses were damaged but must be monitored closely.

A second survey in the area was conducted on 14.03.2018 and it was decided there was no change in the situation when compared to 2015 research and that control surveys should continue.

As a result of surveys conducted on 15.02.2019, it was decided that 20 buildings which were damaged or might damage in case of a landslide should be evacuated urgently.

Detection of risky buildings and evacuation decisions were taken during that period and prevented loss of life due to the landslides.

In addition to transfer of total of 61 buildings, 80 of them houses, 2 mosques, 1 lodging and 11 barns, AFAD also provided TL 214.500,00 financial aid to the area.

Houses for Disaster Victims are On the Way

Landslide activity in the Sağlık neighborhood of Aybastı district of Ordu province is under the constant watch of AFAD.

Underling that the organization had decided to evacuate 29 houses during the landslide that took place on February 15, Deputy Head of AFAD Hamza Taşdelen went on to say the following:

“There was another landslide on May 16 and the landslide site widened. Consequently, a total of 80 houses in 61 buildings were evacuated. As a first phase of aid, AFAD sent TL 1 million to the region in an effort to provide shelter for disaster victims. In the next step, we will decide about areas affected by the disaster and we will evacuate homes located in this area. After that, we will start building new houses for the victims.”

Underlining the importance of AFAD’s risk reduction activities, Taşdelen said, “Yes, it is a huge landslide site but it was a relief to see that there were no causalities.”