Resilience building trainings for the elderly during the pandemic

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Turkey and GAP Regional Development Administration (GAP RDA), in collaboration with 'Ankara University Ageing Studies Implementation and Research Center (YASAM)', have launched a new series of online trainings on vocational adjustment and resilience for elderly people to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online psycho-social support trainings are organized for three main target groups; health and social service workers, the elderly and their families under the 'Social Cohesion between Syrian and Host Communities through Women's Empowerment Project'.

The trainings on vocational adjustment and resilience addressing health and social service workers in Kilis, Hatay, Mardin, Gaziantep and Şanlıurfa, the elderly and their families over the course of the pandemic will take place in July, August and September 2020 in collaboration with YASAM Center. This center was established under Ankara University in order to develop social policies to meet economic, social, cultural and psychological needs of elderly people and provide trainings for professionals working in the field of elderly care and well-being. The trainings aim to improve knowledge and skills of the service workers, the elderly and their families to respond to their psychological, social and cultural needs and ease the burden on women and family members taking care of the elderly people.

Health and social service workers, the elderly and their families will not be left alone during the pandemic

The first phase of trainings took place in July under the moderation of the Director of Ankara University YASAM Center Prof. Dr. Emine Özmete and addressed health and social service workers. The trainings were delivered in four sessions on 'Vocational Adjustment and Coping with Stress', 'Vocational Implementation-Case Management', 'Vocational Resilience' and 'Geriatric Assessment' by Prof. Dr. Elif Gökçearslan (Ankara University Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Social Work), Dr. Fulya Akgül Gök (Ankara University Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Social Work), Dr. Pınar Özdemir (Social Services Expert at the Ministry of Justice) and Prof. Dr. Sevgi Aras (Ankara University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Geriatrics) respectively. More than 60 participants working in social and health services in Kilis, Hatay, Mardin, Şanlıurfa and Gaziantep attended these webinars.

The second phase of the trainings will be delivered to elderly people living in Kilis, Hatay, Mardin, Şanlıurfa and Gaziantep provinces on 'Improvement of Physical, Psychological, Social and Moral Well-being During the Pandemic.'

During the third phase of the trainings, to be moderated by Ankara University YASAM Center, families of the elderly will be briefed on 'Caregiving in the family, the burden of caregiving, inter-generational cooperation, institutional services'.

Furthermore, surprise guest speakers will attend trainings, ensuring that all our elderly will go through the pandemic process more safely and comfortably.

For detailed information on 'Social Cohesion between Syrian and Host Communities through Women's Empowerment Project' please click here.

Press Contact: Nur Akinci (nur.akinci@undp.org)