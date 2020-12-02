Turkey + 5 more

Registered Syrian Refugees in Host Countries | October 2020 / Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey

Key figures

  • 70 % of people in need in the region are women or children

  • 95 % of Syrian refugees across the region reside within the host community, mainly in urban areas; 5 % reside in camps

  • Some 35 % of children are out of school while over 20% of children cannot continue education through distance learning

  • Over 60 % of the households reported loss of job and entire income due to the pandemic in some countries

