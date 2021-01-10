Turkey + 5 more
Registered Syrian Refugees in Host Countries: November 2020 (Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey)
Attachments
Key figures
- 70% of people in need in the region are women or children
- 95% of Syrian refugees across the region reside within the host community, mainly in urban areas; 5 % reside in camps
- Some 35% of children are out of school while over 20% of children cannot continue education through distance learning
- Over 60% of the households reported loss of job and entire income due to the pandemic in some countries