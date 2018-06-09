09 Jun 2018

Refugees must not be a tool for political pressure in Turkey, says rapporteur

Report
from Council of Europe
Published on 08 Jun 2018 View Original

“I am dismayed at the Turkish authorities’ announcement that its readmission agreement with Greece has been suspended, following the release from custody in Greece of Turkish soldiers seeking asylum in Greece. This decision shows that migration deals put refugees at risk of being used as an instrument in political conflicts. I call upon all parties in this conflict to give priority to the interests and rights of the refugees” said Tineke Strik (Netherlands, SOC), PACE rapporteur on the human rights impact of the external dimension of European Union asylum and migration policy.

“Although the consequences of the EU-Turkey Agreement for refugees and asylum seekers both in Greece and Turkey are worrisome, Turkey should not use the tragic fate of refugees to put pressure on the Greek authorities in the aftermath of the failed coup in Turkey. The lives of refugees must not be objects for political bargaining,” she emphasised.

“Freezing readmission to Turkey adds to their insecurity and may prolong their degrading reception conditions, which must be avoided. If this decision holds, the Greek Government should grant refugees on the Aegean islands access to adequate reception accommodation on the mainland and examine their asylum claims on the substance.”

In March 2016, faced with the arrival of unprecedented numbers of refugees as a consequence of the armed conflict in Syria, the European Union and Turkey agreed that Turkey would take any necessary measures to prevent irregular migration over land or sea routes from Turkey into the EU. Under the agreement, irregular migrants crossing from Turkey to the Greek islands would be returned to Turkey, and for every Syrian returned to Turkey from the islands another Syrian would be resettled in the EU. In addition, the EU pledged three billion euros for migration management and assistance to refugees in Turkey in 2016-2017, with a further three billion euros in 2018.

Ms Strik’s report is due to be debated at the Assembly’s forthcoming plenary session (25-29 June 2018).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.