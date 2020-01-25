Red Crescent delivers urgent life-saving assistance following large earthquake in Turkey

Ankara/Budapest/Geneva, 25 January 2020 – Turkish Red Crescent (Türk Kizilay) is providing essential assistance to people affected by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Turkey last night, near the district Sivrice in eastern Elazig province. The large quake was felt as far as northern Syria and Iraq and was followed by a series of aftershocks ranging from magnitude 5.4 to 3.3.

According to initial reports by Turkish authorities, at least 22 people have lost their lives, more than 1,000 have been injured, and several buildings have collapsed or sustained damages following the tremors.

Turkish Red Crescent disaster response teams, including 2,000 volunteers, were immediately alerted and deployed from its local branches across the affected and neighbouring regions. Volunteers have been providing emergency first-aid services, food and other essential supplies such as tents, blankets and heaters to people affected by the earthquake.

Dr Kerem Kinik, President of the Turkish Red Crescent, said: “Our focus right now is to urgently provide those affected by this disaster with life-saving assistance. Many people had to leave their homes because of the aftershocks, and they will need warm food, shelter and other necessities, as well as care and comfort.”

“We can also expect those affected to be in a state of shock and fear, especially those who are most vulnerable such as young children and the elderly. The Red Crescent is also making sure that they receive the necessary psychosocial support and care to help them through this difficult period,” said Dr Kinik.

Turkish Red Crescent has also sent a team of 28 psychologists, social workers and healthcare professionals to support people who have lost their homes or loved ones.

Turkish Red Crescent is setting up six mobile kitchens with the capacity to serve 5,000 hot meals a day. The National Society is also stocking blood packages to meet the increased demand for blood supplies.

Photos are available here.

