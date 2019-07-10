QRCS sends medical convoy for Syrian refugees in Turkey [EN/AR]

July 10th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has sent a medical convoy to perform vital surgeries for Syrian refugees in Turkey.

This is part of QRCS’s annual medical convoy program, done in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

In coordination with the Turkish government, the convoy will cover poor Syrian patients in Turkey, as well as some injuries from northern Syria, where secondary health care services are inadequate due to the war.

The five-day mission will cost a total of QR 143,000, funded mainly from the donations of benevolent Qataris. It is headed by Dr. Abdullah Rashid Al-Naimi, board member of QRCS, Urologist at HMC, and general supervisor of the medical convoy program.

More than 132 patients have been examined using all the necessary radiography and physiological tests. Based on the results of examinations, 13 urology, pediatric, and ENT surgeries have been performed.

Throughout the mission, it is estimated to perform 40 surgeries at Sevgi Hospital in Reyhanlı Town, which hosts the surgeries and post-surgical medical care. According to Dr. Al-Naimi, the surgeries have had a success rate of 100%.

Medical convoys is a strategic medical program of QRCS that has recently been expanded, with several missions in Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Jordan, Gaza, Turkey, just to name a few.

This reflects QRCS’s focus on this life-saving form of relief intervention, which has a direct and effective impact on the lives of the victims of disease, poverty, and war.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.