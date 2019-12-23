23 Dec 2019

QRCS medical convoy treats many Syrians in Turkey

Report
from Qatar Red Crescent Society
Published on 23 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.36 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (990.8 KB)Arabic version

December 23rd, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has deployed a new medical convoy to Reyhanlı, Turkey, to perform critical surgeries for Syrian patients. It is part of an annual medical convoy program, co-implemented with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

The purpose of the convoy is to provide different forms of medical help, including consultations, surgeries, and medications, for the poor Syrian refugees in Turkey. In coordination with the Turkish authorities, some internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northern Syria were moved to the Turkish territories to receive treatment under the convoy.

This is the second medical convoy in the same region. Two months ago, another one was conducted to meet the needs amid inadequate secondary health care services in Syria. Many physicians have left the country, and thousands of Syrian refugees live in Turkey with no health insurance coverage.

The five-day convoy cost a total of QR 143,000, funded mainly from the donations of charity givers in Qatar. The medical team comprised six expert surgeons in different specializations, headed by Dr. Ahmed Al-Maliki, Senior Consultant Urologist and Fertility Specialist at HMC.

The convoy was hosted at the Sevgi Hospital, which provided in-patient pre-procedure and post-procedure care.

This year, the medical convoy program has expanded more than ever. Many convoys were deployed to Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Jordan, Gaza, Turkey, and other countries.

QRCS pays great attention to this aspect of humanitarian action, realizing the serious lack of health services in disaster and war zones.

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs. QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity. QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

Over the mission, a large number of patients were examined using clinical tests and X-ray. Out of those, 30 cases underwent operations in vital specializations such as urology and pediatric surgery, with a success rate of 100%.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.