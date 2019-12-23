QRCS medical convoy treats many Syrians in Turkey

December 23rd, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has deployed a new medical convoy to Reyhanlı, Turkey, to perform critical surgeries for Syrian patients. It is part of an annual medical convoy program, co-implemented with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

The purpose of the convoy is to provide different forms of medical help, including consultations, surgeries, and medications, for the poor Syrian refugees in Turkey. In coordination with the Turkish authorities, some internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northern Syria were moved to the Turkish territories to receive treatment under the convoy.

This is the second medical convoy in the same region. Two months ago, another one was conducted to meet the needs amid inadequate secondary health care services in Syria. Many physicians have left the country, and thousands of Syrian refugees live in Turkey with no health insurance coverage.

The five-day convoy cost a total of QR 143,000, funded mainly from the donations of charity givers in Qatar. The medical team comprised six expert surgeons in different specializations, headed by Dr. Ahmed Al-Maliki, Senior Consultant Urologist and Fertility Specialist at HMC.

The convoy was hosted at the Sevgi Hospital, which provided in-patient pre-procedure and post-procedure care.

This year, the medical convoy program has expanded more than ever. Many convoys were deployed to Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Jordan, Gaza, Turkey, and other countries.

QRCS pays great attention to this aspect of humanitarian action, realizing the serious lack of health services in disaster and war zones.

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs. QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity. QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

Over the mission, a large number of patients were examined using clinical tests and X-ray. Out of those, 30 cases underwent operations in vital specializations such as urology and pediatric surgery, with a success rate of 100%.