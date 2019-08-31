QRCS, KRCS provide shelter for Syrian families with orphans in Turkey [EN/AR]

August 31st, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed Phase 2 of a relief project to secure shelter and empowerment for the Syrian families with orphans in Gaziantep, southern Turkey.

At a total cost of $142,000 (QR 518,300), the project was done in partnership with Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS).

The eight-month project involved renting two shelter premises, operating a kindergarten, holding vocational training activities, and securing other requirements (such as transportation, food, cooking fuel, first-aid kits, hygiene kits.

In order to help 42 neediest Syrian families with no breadwinners, QRCS’s representation mission in Turkey offered protection, social care, education, and entertainment to mitigate the psychological impact of war on 137 women and children, as well as to integrate them into their community.

In relation to education, 93 under-six kids were enrolled into a kindergarten. Teachers were hired to help the students with their studies and help the mothers with Quran memorization and recitation. Sewing, makeup, and embroidery courses were held for 53 women and young women.

The children attended play, education, and rehabilitation sessions, while the mothers attended life consulting and stress management sessions.

Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, Executive Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS, said, “I would like to thank KRCS for making this humanitarian project a success. It meets the needs of the most vulnerable Syrians in Turkey, who are desperate for any form of assistance, following their horrible experiences amid the atrocities of war”.

He emphasized QRCS’s firm commitment towards such significant projects for Syrian refugees, inspired by its strategy to mobilize human and financial resources to make a real change in their lives.

Dr. Ibrahim called upon everyone in the Qatari society to be compassionate and lend a hand to those who have been hungry and homeless for too many years.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

