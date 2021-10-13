QRCS deploys surgical convoy for Syrians in Turkey [EN/AR]

October 13th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently deployed a medical convoy to Reyhanlı, Turkey, in order to perform general and ENT surgeries for Syrian refugees in Turkey.

It is part of the program of medical convoys executed by QRCS all over the world since 2000, with a view to providing direct medical support for the beneficiaries, by performing significant surgeries, examinations, and medications for the benefit of those suffering health issues but cannot afford the cost of treatment in poor and affected countries.

This medical convoy is much needed, as there are thousands of Syrian refugees in Turkey who need medical care but do not have the resources to find it, amid a higher demand on the health sector due to COVID-19.

Hosted by the MMT Amerikan Hastanesi in the border city of Reyhanlı, the operations are performed by a group of specialized and highly experienced surgeons.

The project involves two phases, the first of which has already been completed, with over 190 patients examined and given medical consultations, X-ray, and tests. Based on the results of diagnosis, 32 operations were performed for the cases that required a surgical intervention in the specialties of general and ENT surgery. They were performed over three days, with a fourth day for interviewing and diagnosis.

Soon, Phase 2 will be carried out, involving the same number of surgeries as Phase 1. Together, they will cover 64 operations, as well as accommodation at hospital in the preoperative and postoperative periods.

Medical convoys are a strategic program of QRCS in the field of health care. Over the past few years, physicians and surgeons visited numerous countries, including Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sudan, Jordan, Gaza, Turkey, just to name a few.

QRCS pays great attention to this important aspect of humanitarian intervention, which effectively saves the lives of patients after years of suffering due to illness, poverty, war, and crises.

