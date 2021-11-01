QRCS concludes surgical convoy for Syrians in Turkey [EN/AR]

November 1st, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed its medical convoy to Reyhanlı, Turkey, after performing general and ENT surgeries for 61 Syrian patients in Turkey as direct beneficiaries, in addition to 300 indirect beneficiaries.

The purpose of the project is to reduce the mortality/morbidity rates resulting from inadequate health care services, and to improve the quality of life for the patients who need specialized surgeries by medical experts. Prior to the procedures, a total of 411 patients were given clinical examinations, consultations, X-ray, and other medical tests. Then, 26 urology operations and 35 general surgeries were performed. The project was implemented by QRCS’s representation office in Turkey, under a project agreement with the MMT American Hospital in Reyhanlı, where the operations were performed for the patients listed as beneficiaries, as per the time plan.

Earlier in October, Phase 1 of the project was conducted over four days, with 190 patients examined and 32 operations performed. All preoperative and postoperative accommodation costs were covered by the project, as well as the costs for PCR tests.

This intervention meets a stressing need of poor Syrian patients, alleviates the financial and mental suffering of the patients and their families, leaves a lasting impact on their lives, and enhances their contributions to the community in general.

In northern Syria, there remain many with health issues and in need of medical care, apart from hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees in Turkey who cannot afford the costs of treatment. That is why the project has left a good impression as a form of support from Qatar to the Syrian people.

The beneficiaries commended the quality of examination and surgical services provided under the medical convoy, which came at a critical time when most public hospitals no longer admit the patients coming from Syria. Notably, the surgical interventions had a success rate of 100%, with all the patients going home in good health.

