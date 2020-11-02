QRCS activates Disaster Information Management Center [EN/AR]

November 2nd, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has immediately responded to the 6.6-magnitude earthquake that rattled Izmir, western Turkey. It was followed by 883 aftershocks, which raised the number of deaths to 51 and injuries to 896, according to reports of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

From day 1, QRCS’s Disaster Information Management Center (DIMC) was activated, and its representation mission in Turkey was mobilized, to keep updated and timely informed about the situation, in coordination with the Turkish Red Crescent and engaged international humanitarian organizations.

Initial needs include emergency shelter (tents, tarpaulins, and repair kits), drinking water, readymade food meals, psychological support, personal hygiene kits, and nonfood items (blankets, winter clothes, and kitchenware).

Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, is in touch with Dr. Ibrahim Altan, Director-General of the Turkish Red Crescent, to discuss the situation and agree on joint action, in order to help the victims and minimize the negative impact on the local communities.

“We are there for the brotherly Turkish people in this calamity,” said Mr. Al-Hammadi. “The leaders and relief officers of both QRCS and the Turkish Red Crescent are working closely together. All our available human and logistic resources are aligned to help the affected families, ensuring rapid delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need, especially with the advent of the winter”.

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.