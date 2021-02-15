Qatar Charity’s relief convoys to kick off today for Syrian refugees

‘Qatar Relief Convoys’ organized by Qatar Charity (QC) will kick off today from the TurkishSyrian border to deliver food, shelter, and health aid, as well as winter supplies, to Syrian refugees in three countries.

As the Syrian refugees continue to suffer due to the bitter cold, rain and snow, this drive comes from Qatar Charity as part of its "Warmth and Peace" campaign, aiming to lessen their plight in the cold season.

The drive, which includes 200 convoys, targets Syrian refugees in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon from February 15 to March 10.

As the displaced and refugees are living in challenging situations due to the adverse weather conditions, Qatar Charity calls on benefactors in Qatar to extend support to ‘Qatar Relief Convoys’ to maximize the number of beneficiary refugees, keeping them warm and meeting their basic needs in this disastrous time.

According to UNHCR, more than 6.6 million Syrians have been forced to flee their country. The vast majority – approximately 5.5 million refugees – have found refuge in neighboring countries, primarily in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq.

Syrian refugees have sought asylum in more than 125 countries, but the vast majority live in neighboring countries within the region, such as Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt. Turkey alone hosts the largest population - 3.6 million.

Approximately 92 percent of refugees who have fled to neighboring countries live in rural and urban settings, with only an 8 percent living in refugee camps.