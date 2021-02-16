Qatar Charity’s convoys commence aid distribution to displaced Syrians

‘Qatar Relief Convoys’ organized by Qatar Charity (QC), embarked on the distribution of winter aid. Approximately 267,470 internally displaced Syrians are expected to benefit from the assistance worth nearly 24 million Qatari riyals.

The first consignment of the drive set off from Gaziantep, a city in Turkey, heading to Idlib and the northern and western Aleppo countryside to deliver urgent shelter, food and winter assistance to the displaced to alleviate their suffering and meet their urgent needs.

The 78 trucks loaded with various winter relief aid include residential caravans, tents, mattresses, blankets, food baskets, and personal hygiene kits, in addition to providing flour for the production and distribution of 5 million bundles of bread.

The drive, which includes 200 convoys, sets off from Turkey to contribute to meeting the essential needs of the internally displaced Syrians and Syrian refugees in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon from February 15 to March 10.

As the displaced and refugees are facing a tough situation, Qatar Charity urges benefactors to support these convoys to maximize the number of beneficiaries, keeping them warm and meeting their basic needs in this disastrous time.