Qatar Charity opens school for Syrian refugees in Turkey

Qatar Charity (QC) has inaugurated the Nibrasul-Ilim Preparatory School in Turkey's Sanliurfa Province, in cooperation with the Turkish Government and the Kuwaiti Relief Society.

The opening of the school by Qatar Charity comes within the framework of its strategy aimed at valuing value joint work with local partners to support Syrian refugees in Turkey, especially in the field of education.

The Nibrasul-Ilim Preparatory School, which comes as part of Qatar Charity’s humanitarian efforts for Syrian refugees, can accommodate an expected enrollment of up to 1,120 Syrian and Turkish students to provide them with better opportunities to continue their education.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Governor of Sanliurfa, H.E. Abdullah Erin, representatives of donor and supporting organizations, and the relief coordinator at Qatar Charity’s office in Turkey.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor of Sanliurfa, H.E. Abdullah Erin, spoke about the situation of Syrian refugees in the province, noting their most significant needs, which must be met, most notably education.

He also thanked the distinguished donors from Qatar for extending support to the Syrian refugees in Turkey, applauding the efforts exerted by Qatar Charity to provide education to refugees and victims worldwide.

For his part, Mr. Walid Abu Saleh, relief coordinator at Qatar Charity’ office in Turkey, talked about its educational efforts for Syrian students inside Syria and in the countries of asylum, mentioning many educational projects including six public schools established in Sanliurfa, Gaziantep, and Hatay provinces, and the opening of a community center in Kogali.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity is the first in terms of the size of education projects implemented in Syria during the 2018-2019 period. These projects included providing vocational training for youth, printing books and school curriculum, distributing school bags and uniforms, training teachers, and constructing dozens of schools and primary education centers (kindergartens), benefiting 671,623 people.