Qatar Charity to mark World Food Day in three countries

Qatar Charity (QC) is all set to mark the World Food Day, which is celebrated annually worldwide on 16 October, with distributing 100,000 meals to refugees and poor families in Palestine, Turkey and Lebanon at a total cost of QR 1.5 million.

The distribution of meals on the World Food Day comes as part of Qatar Charity's continued commitment to achieving the second UN Sustainable Development Goal, Zero Hunger, by 2030, as food is a fundamental human right.

Palestine

In Palestine, Qatar Charity will distribute hot meals to poor families most in need. The distribution will take place in Ramallah, Gaza and Jerusalem, where people live in challenging circumstances and the poverty rate has increased to 80 per cent.

Turkey

Qatar Charity will also distribute meals to thousands of affected Syrian refugees, including women, children and the elderly, in Turkey. It will also deliver meals to low-income Turkish families who are unable to meet their daily food needs under difficult living and economic conditions.

Turkey hosts the maximum number of Syrian refugees and is currently home to more than 3.6 million refugees, according to Turkey’s Interior Ministry statistics for 2019.

Lebanon

Besides, Qatar Charity will also provide meals to Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, as they are more impoverished and marginalized, living in camps under very difficult situations, due to displacement and poverty.