Protection Needs of Refugees with Disabilities in Turkey, January 2022 [EN/TK]

This report is the main research output of the project “Protection Needs of Refugees with Disabilities in Turkey”. As the world’s largest refugee hosting country since several years, the dynamics of the refugee situation brings forth a new layer to the disability issues in Turkey given that refugees with disabilities (RwDs) comprise nearly half a million of the country’s total refugee population. Based on primary and secondary sources, a key purpose of this research report is to increase evidence-based knowledge about RwDs in Turkey, while revealing obstacles and protection gaps they face in access to services such as education, health, work and employment, as well as in relation to social inclusion and exclusion.