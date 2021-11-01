Protection Monitoring Report: Syrian Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities in Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Adana and Mersin (August 2021)

Executive Summary

The current report is the second of two Protection Monitoring Reports to be produced under LINK II project by GOAL Turkey and it aims to present the results of protection monitoring activities to better comprehend the vulnerabilities and protection risks faced by Refugees Engaged in Seasonal Agricultural Labor in all LINK II project locations. This document is intending to inform GOALTurkey's future programming and to apprise future advocacy and sensitization strategies targeting duty bearers and service providers by presenting evidence-based, up-to-date, and contextualized information. It is also intending to inform relevant stakeholders and service providers as to whereabouts to Refugees Engaged in Seasonal Agricultural Labor with up-to-date and evidence-based information and tools to encourage them to extend their services to Refugees Engaged in Seasonal Agricultural Labor.