Project of Building Resilience Among Vulnerable Syrian Refugees in Turkey through Integrated Health, MHPSS and Protection Approaches - 2019 Infographics [EN/TR]

The MSYD-ASRA Health Special Need Fund (HSNF) aims to meet the needs of individuals with vulnerabilities that are not covered by the general health insurance provided by government; such as major / minor surgery, Personal medical equipment and consumables, Diagnostics and laboratory tests, Chronic medications and/or drugs, Support for transportation, accommodation and translation services related to health treatments. In this context, 198 individuals were provided with support within the scope of the 2018-2019 project period under HSNF. Three percent of these support services are major surgery and four percent minor surgery support was provided. On the other hand, Personal medical equipment and consumables were provided to the 62 percent of the total beneficiaries receiving HSNF support. In addition, four percent of 198 beneficiaries have received Diagnostic and laboratory tests that are not covered by general health insurance. In addition, chronic medication and / or drugs were provided for the eight percent. In addition, support for transportation, accommodation and translation services related to health treatment was provided to the two percent of 198 beneficiaries for people of concern for access to health care services. Finally, it is also noted that 17 percent of 198 beneficiaries have received wheelchairs, electric wheelchairs, postural wheelchairs and Air Beds.