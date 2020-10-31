Press Bulletin - About İzmir Seferihisar Earthquake (31.10.2020 - 00:45)

An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale took place on 30.10.2020 Friday at 14:51 local time at the Seferihisar coast of the Aegean Sea. The closest settlement to the earthquake epicentre that took place 16.54 meters under the ground is the Seferihisar district of the İzmir province. A total of 244 aftershocks (24 of them above 4 on the Richter scale) took place in the aftermath of the earthquake.

According to the immediate information received from SAKOM, 20 people have died and 1 drowned while a total of 725 people have been injured as a result of the earthquake.

Search and rescue activities continue in all cities of the Aegean region and especially in İzmir and Aydın. Moreover, the Turkish Armed Forces have been carrying out search and rescue activities from air.

All Ministry and Provincial Disaster and Emergency Management Centers are on alert; teams from Provincial AFAD Directorates of İstanbul, Afyon, Bursa, Sakarya, Kütahya, Eskişehir, Çanakkale, Muğla ve Balıkesir, Manisa, Konya, Denizli, Uşak and Isparta arrived in the region. A total of 3 mobile coordination trucks from Sakarya, Bursa and Afyon arrived in the region.

53 vehicles and 189 staff from UMKE and 112 Urgent Aid teams were assigned to carry out search and rescue activities in the region. According to the information received from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, there are energy cuts in a total of 115 spots in İzmir, Muğla and Aydın and service cuts in 10 different areas and teams are working in an effort to repair the brekabes in the energy services.

AFAD has spared 3 million Turkish Lira to the region for the activities carried out in the disaster area. According to the Disaster Response Plan of Turkey, all working groups are activated in order to carry out search and rescue activities for 7 days and 24 hours by AFAD affiliated to the Ministry of Interior Affairs for uninterrupted response.

People should not enter damaged buildings in the disaster area. Roads should be kept empty for the passage of urgent aid vehicles. People must close down electricity, natural gas and water valves before leaving their homes. Our citizens should not use their mobile phones unless there is an emergency. Babies, children, eldery and disabled people must be supported.

Developments and earthquake activity in the region are monitored 24/7 by AFAD.

