Pilot Study for Provincial Risk Reduction Begins

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) initiated a pilot study in the southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş that will form the basis of the “first” Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Plan (IRAP) in an effort to reduce local disaster risks to a minimum. A high level informative meeting about provincial planing that will function as a part of Turkey Disaster Risk Reduction Plan (TARAP) convened with the participation of Governor and Mayor. Deputy Head of AFAD Hamza Taşdelen chaired the first informative meeting on provincial risk reduction plan that will be formed according to the guidelines of AFAD.

As a part of framework that sets national goals about disaster risk reduction and in line with global attempts, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Plan (IRAP) will be prepared for each 81 cities of the country. These plans will function as a detailed roadmap for reducing disaster risk to a minimum at the local level. Before preparing plans for each city, AFAD initiated a pilot study in Kahramanmaraş within this framework.

AFAD has organized an Informative Meeting with the participation of Governor Vahdettin ÖZKAN and Metropolitan Mayor Hayrettin GÜNGÖR and other high administrators of the city and then a Consultation Meeting with the participation of different state agencies, offices, technicians and experts and other stakeholders.

Plans Will Set Priorities and Prevent Recurrence

National scale Turkey Disaster Risk Reduction (TARAP) and local disaster risk provincial plans will be formed according to sustainable development focused on the national plan, 2015-2030 Sendai Disaster Risk Reduction Frame and United Nations’ Resistant Cities Campaign. Plans will allow prioritizing investments based on risk reduction and enhance coordination as well as preventing recurrence.

Kahramanmaraş Will Be a “Good Example”

Provincial Disaster Risk Reducation Plan (IRAP) prepared by pilot city Kahramanmaraş is planned to be an example and guide for other 80 cities of the country.