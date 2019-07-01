01 Jul 2019

Pilot Study for Provincial Risk Reduction Begins

Report
from Government of Turkey
Published on 28 Jun 2019 View Original

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) initiated a pilot study in the southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş that will form the basis of the “first” Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Plan (IRAP) in an effort to reduce local disaster risks to a minimum. A high level informative meeting about provincial planing that will function as a part of Turkey Disaster Risk Reduction Plan (TARAP) convened with the participation of Governor and Mayor. Deputy Head of AFAD Hamza Taşdelen chaired the first informative meeting on provincial risk reduction plan that will be formed according to the guidelines of AFAD.

As a part of framework that sets national goals about disaster risk reduction and in line with global attempts, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Plan (IRAP) will be prepared for each 81 cities of the country. These plans will function as a detailed roadmap for reducing disaster risk to a minimum at the local level. Before preparing plans for each city, AFAD initiated a pilot study in Kahramanmaraş within this framework.

AFAD has organized an Informative Meeting with the participation of Governor Vahdettin ÖZKAN and Metropolitan Mayor Hayrettin GÜNGÖR and other high administrators of the city and then a Consultation Meeting with the participation of different state agencies, offices, technicians and experts and other stakeholders.

Plans Will Set Priorities and Prevent Recurrence

National scale Turkey Disaster Risk Reduction (TARAP) and local disaster risk provincial plans will be formed according to sustainable development focused on the national plan, 2015-2030 Sendai Disaster Risk Reduction Frame and United Nations’ Resistant Cities Campaign. Plans will allow prioritizing investments based on risk reduction and enhance coordination as well as preventing recurrence.

Kahramanmaraş Will Be a “Good Example”

Provincial Disaster Risk Reducation Plan (IRAP) prepared by pilot city Kahramanmaraş is planned to be an example and guide for other 80 cities of the country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.