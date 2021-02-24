Orphans were not forgotten in 2020

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation met the various needs of more than 106.000 orphans in the form of monthly support throughout 2020. IHH also hosted orphans in 39 orphanages.

And most of the vulnerable orphans in the world happen to live in the Islamic geography. Human trafficking, child soldier recruitment, child labor, organ trafficking, drug abuse, criminal organizations and child begging networks are just a few of the threats these vulnerable children face.

With the support of donors, IHH strives to care for hundreds of thousands of orphans in many countries around the world. IHH works continuously to support these orphans until they grow up and are capable to care for themselves and meet all their needs ranging from shelter to healthcare, education to food. Our aim is for these orphans to remain in their homelands, in their own cultural environment close to their relatives, without being dependent on others. IHH is also constructing orphanages for orphans who lost both parents and are unable to live with their relatives, where they can live in a family environment.

Supporting orphans despite the pandemic

Despite the pandemic, IHH that has continued these aid operations for many years, continued to bring joy to the orphans and meet their various needs in 2020. As part of this aid, during 2020 IHH sponsors 106.924 orphans in 51 different countries to help them meet their monthly needs. The number of orphans IHH supports in 77 cities of Turkey has reached 14.851. The number of orphanages that have met the shelter and education needs of orphans in 10 countries in 2020 reached 39.

Eid clothing for 213.000 orphans

While the number of orphans that were delighted with the distribution of eid clothing on Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr in 2020 reached 213.000, our foundation's other orphans operations are as follows:

-Education scholarship supports 299 orphans

-Distribution of education sets to 242 orphans

-A healthcare support project for 1 orphan

-Eye examinations and purchase of glasses for 251 orphans

-Development project aid to provide a livelihood for 623 orphaned families

-Home repairs for 2 orphaned families

-A home and additional room construction project for 14 orphaned families

-Eid pocket money for 511 orphans

-Social cash aid to 23 families

-Toy distribution to 210 families