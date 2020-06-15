National earthquake research programme (UDAP) success stories (2012-2018) [EN/TR]

PRESENTATION

The first strategy of the National Earthquake Strategy and Action Plan (UDSEP-2023), which is prepared to empower a society that is well prepared for seismic risk reduction and resilient to seismic risk and capable of coping well in the face of earthquakes and is to coordinate the R & D efforts for the earthquake information base and establish the priority R & D areas for support. In this regard, the National Earthquake Research Programme (UDAP) was launched in 2012 by the AFAD Presidency to establish the priority areas in earthquake-related researches and to develop multidisciplinary and guided research projects in these areas.

UDAP aims to produce information and support scientific studies in order to solve problems and to transform the researches on earthquake into projects which can be transferred to a participatory structure andimplementation. In order to better understandingof earthquakes, earth sciences are composed of earthquake engineering, and social sciences components.

AFAD has proved fruitful research and development activities on disaster and earthquake between 2012 and 2018. Especially, in the field of disaster risk reduction and preparedness, important works were carried out on behalf of our country and our organisation.

The projects conducted with Public-University co-operation supported by UDAP has contributed to enhancement of the earthquake information base, revision of earthquake hazard analysis and hazard maps, development of earthquake safe settlements and earthquake resistant construction, the protection of the historic and cultural heritage from earthquakes, and the education and awareness-raising activities on earthquakes.

Until the end of 2018, within the scope of the National Earthquake Research Programme 41 projects were supported, 7 software and applications were developed, 105 researchers and 32 scholars took part in projects and nearly 70 national and international publications were made.

We believe that the support of research and development projects in the field of risk reduction and preparednesswillcontribute to building a resilient society against disasters in line with 2019-2023 targets.

I would like to extend my thanks to all those who have contributed to the National Earthquake Research Programme conducted by AFAD, especially to the principal investigators.

I wishthat this booklet, which presents the projects that have been completed successfully between 2012 and 2018 to the esteemed readers, will be useful in your researches.

Dr. Mehmet GÜLLÜOĞLU Head of AFAD