A Multi-Sector Approach to Health Risks and Consequences of Child, Early, and Forced Marriage

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Child marriage is an harmful practice affecting millions of children and especially girls across the world and it must be addressed with a multi-dimensional approach.

Although the increased national and international efforts all around the world decreases the rate of child marriages, this practice still remains to be a social problem. Many intertwined and mutually-reinforcing factors such as poverty, societal norms, harmful practices, socially created gender roles for girls and boys etc., play a role in leading to child marriages.

There are many studies showing that the number of child, early and forced marriages (CEFM) increases in times of conflict and humanitarian crisis. It is observed that the rate of early marriages increases inversely proportional to the education level of parents and children (TGNA, 2010).

Despite global improvements in gender equality, girls are still more likely than boys to marry as children and do unpaid work. They are also at a significantly higher risk of gender-based violence and receive less education than boys (UNICEF, 2019a).

CEFM is perceived as a violation of child rights and women’s rights, a form of gender-based violence and an obstacle to empowering all women and girls in the world and to achieving gender equality. Given its vital risks of CEFM, it threatens girls’ right to survival and violates the principle of the best interests of the child. Therefore, it must be combated and prevented. At the same time, it is a social problem, which means, as with all social problems, it is multi-layered: transforming sociocultural structures is difficult. The problem can be solved only with concerted and effective interventions.

The issue of child, early, and forced marriage (CEFM) has became an agenda item in Turkey at different levels, for a long time. The 2000s witnesses the completion of Turkey’s first demographic transformation, with declining fertility and infant mortality, increasing life expectancy, and a shift to three-fourths of the total population living in urban areas. One of the outcomes of this demographic transformation is related to age distribution. It brought about the window of opportunity that a young population can experience once in an historical transformation process. Also, along with technology becoming more advanced, widespread, and affordable, Turkey became a country where people more closely follow what is going on in the world. In 1989, when Turkey became a state party to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, a new phase began, and Turkey started to adopt international criteria regarding the definition of the child and who should be considered as such. With all these changes and transformations, the issue of CEFM started to be addressed in a different way.

Policies pursued earlier with the active participation of civil society focused on raising the rates of girls’ school enrolment and retention, which meant, in an indirect way, combating CEFM. However, due to the increase of some reasons that can take girls out of the school environment recently, ways to combat CEFM started to be developed.

There is a correlation between absence from school and child marriage, and early marriage becomes easy for girls who left school for various reasons. The idea that girls must be married off once they are out of school is compounded by a variety of factors, including family poverty, limited models encouraging girls to stay longer in education, limited and restrictive means of socialization in small (rural and remote) settlements, traditions, misinterpreted religious norms, gender inequality, and the value attached to the girl child. CEFM causes children, particularly girls, to discontinue their education and undertake adult roles and responsibilities before completing their physical, biological, and psychological development. This state of affairs reproduces poverty, ignorance, violence, economic dependence, and powerlessness.

While CEFM entails many risks and adverse consequences, perhaps the most important of all is related to health. Because health risks and burden of disease; triggers negativities about health, quality of life and “right to life” one after another. These results include preventable deaths and disability.

This study focusing on CEFM-related health risks and negative health consequences was conducted using qualitative survey methodology. In this context, interviews were conducted with service providers from 83 different institutions and positions in 10 provinces.

Interviews confirmed that service providers regard CEFM as a social problem and have opinions and experience about its causes and multi-layered nature.

In regards to health, the most important risk related to CEFM is pregnancy and, accordingly, dangerous situations for mother-child health. Pregnancy negatively affects the health of an adolescent, who is yet not mature in physiological, psychological and anatomical terms. It also negatively affects the health of new-borns and generates risks for both the mother and her infant. Adolescence is a difficult period in itself, as the adolescent tries to adapt to physiological changes taking place during this period and undergoes very important identity and personality development. When they are forced into marriage, which is an adult practice, this period of preparation is missed, and the adolescent is now expected to respond to a role, status, and expectations for which she/he is not ready.

This state of unpreparedness leads to psychological disorders, traumas, severe depression, and even suicide. Consequently, health risks and negative health consequences threaten both married girls and their children who will be born.

Another important finding of the study is that the regulations on legal age of marriage and the regulations in Turkish Penal Code (TPC) cause confusions among service providers. Turkish Civil Code (TCC) adopts age of 18 as legal age of marriage but allows those who attain the age 17 and 16 to marry under exceptional circumstances and subject to certain conditions. On the other hand, Turkish Penal Code defines all kinds of sexual attempt against children who are under the age of 15 as child molestation while such acts against those who attained the age of 15 are defined as sexual abuse in cases that suppress willpower, such as use of force or threat. In absence of such conditions, sexual intercourse with a child who completed the age of 15 without using force, threat and fraud is defined as the crime of ‘sexual intercourse with persons not attained the lawful age’, prosecution of which is subject to complaint under certain conditions.

Therefore, implementers think that a grey area appears in child marriages issues.

Different legal regulations or contradictions in the texts are reflected in service provision rendering the management of this field more difficult. On the other hand, such supportive factors as establishment of Child Monitoring Centers (CMC) and equipping them with qualified infrastructure and personnel ensures effective monitoring of sexual abuse cases for those below the age of 18.