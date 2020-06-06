MSYD-ASRA Annual Report 2019-2020 [EN/TR]

Excecutive Director’s Note

In line with the vision of MSYD, which determines the establishment dynamics and future activities, we are trying to implement a local and international practice in a way that is suitable for the changing dynamics of the humanitarian area, with the principle of high benefit of the vulnerable people and groups and long-term sustainable service model. In this sense, we have witnessed a year in which we have moved our motivation to go even further, being aware of the connection and the opportunities created by the understanding of local value and service with international experience and standards. Acting on the point that forced displacement processes should be handled in a multidimensional way MSYD, has its own unique place within the civil society in Turkey and humanitarian area thanks to its timely analysis and development of preliminary fixations.

This year, we continue to increase our understanding of producing services with the positive multiplier effect that the amateur spirit-professional approach will provide in different sectors as far as possible, for people and groups affected by conflict, crisis and natural disaster environment. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to our affiliates and partnerships that offer their support to make a difference in the field of humanitarian aid, and to our dedicated team to leave a positive mark in people’s lives every day.

Nazlı A. ALGAN