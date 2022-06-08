MPM Turkey Mixed Migration Flows in the Mediterranean and Beyond, Flow Monitoring Compilation ( 08 June 2022)

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Presidency of Migration Management (PMM), there are more than 5.2* million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory, 3.7* million of whom are seeking international protection. Most are Syrians (3,763,864* individuals) who are granted temporary protection status. In addition, international protection applicants from countries including Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq constitute another group of foreign nationals. According to

PMM, there were 29,256* international protection applicants present in Türkiye in 20211, published annually. Moreover, according to UNHCR**, there are close to 330,000 international protection status holders and asylum-seekers. The number of foreign nationals has increased by 86,301 in comparison to May 2021 (3.7 million foreign nationals).

In addition, there are 1,423,635* foreign nationals present in Türkiye holding residency permits, including humanitarian residency holders. Compared to May 2021, this is an increase of 304,309 individuals. The exact number of humanitarian residency holders is unknown, but it is estimated that there are more than several thousand humanitarian residency permit holders.

*Data source PMM, 02.06.2022

**Data source UNHCR, December 2021