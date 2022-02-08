MPM Turkey Mixed Migration Flows in the Mediterranean and Beyond, Flow Monitoring Compilation (8 February 2022)

Background and Latest Figures

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), there are more than 5* million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory, 3.7* million of whom are seeking international protection. Most are Syrians (3,739,859* individuals) who are granted temporary protection status. In addition, international protection applicants from countries including Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq constitute another group of foreign nationals. According to DGMM, there were 29,256* international protection applicants present in Turkey in 20211, published annually. Moreover, according to UNHCR**, there are close to 330,000 international protection status holders and asylum-seekers. The number of foreign nationals has increased by 87,285 in comparison to January 2021 (3.6 million foreign nationals).

In addition, there are 1,364,991* foreign nationals present in Turkey holding residency permits, including humanitarian residency holders. Compared to January 2021, this is an increase of 499,865 individuals. The exact number of humanitarian residency holders is unknown, but it is estimated that there are more than several thousand humanitarian residency permit holders.

Syrians under Temporary Protection

Turkey’s temporary protection regime grants the 3,739,859* Syrian nationals the right to legally stay in Turkey as well as obtain some level of access to basic services. The vast majority - 3,688,652* individuals - live outside of formal camps, known as temporary accommodation centers, thus primarily residing across the Turkish border provinces of Hatay, Adana and Kilis. As such, only 51,207* Syrians live in formal camps, the majority of which are located close to the Syrian border. The number of temporary accommodation centers in January 2022 (7 centers) are the same as January 2021 hosting migrants in Turkey. However, 7,274 fewer Syrians currently reside in the centers compared to previous year.

International Protection Applicants

There are 29,256* international protection applicants in Turkey of different nationalities, but primarily originating in Afghanistan, Iraq and Islamic Republic of Iran. DGMM publishes the number of international protection applicants by years.

Residence Permit Holders

Foreigners who seek stay in Turkey beyond the duration of a visa or visa exemption -i.e. longer than 90 days, must obtain a residence permit. According to DGMM, there are 1,364,991* residence permit holders in Turkey with various categories of the residence permit, including “other”. The latter category includes humanitarian residence permit holders, and while the exact number is unknown, it is believed that the vast majority of foreign nationals in this category are Iraqis.