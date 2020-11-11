MPM Turkey - Migrants' Presence Monitoring - Situation Report (October 2020)

Overview of Migrant Situation in Turkey

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), there are more than 4.5* million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory, 3.6* million of whom are seeking international protection.

Most of those seeking international protection are Syrians (3,627,991* individuals) who are granted the temporary protection status in Turkey. In addition, international protection applicants are most frequently nationals of Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq constitute another group of foreign nationals. According to DGMM, as of end of 2019, there were 56,417* international protection applicants1 present in Turkey.

In addition, there are 895,396* foreign nationals under residence permit holder status; this number includes humanitarian residence holders.

*Data Source DGMM, 28.10.2020

Temporary Protection

Turkey’s temporary protection regime grants 3,627,991* Syrian nationals the right to legally stay in Turkey as well as obtain some level of access to basic services. The vast majority --namely 3,568,534* individuals, live outside of formal camps and instead are spread across many of the Turkish provinces. As such, only 59,457* Syrians live in seven formal camps, the majority of which are located close to the Syrian border.

*Data Source DGMM, 28.10.2020