MPM Turkey Migrants' Presence Monitoring - Situation Report (November 2018)

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General for Migration Management (DGMM) currently there are more than 3,9 million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory seeking international protection. Most of them are Syrians (3,607,563 individuals) who are granted temporary protection (TP) status. In November, more than 17,000 irregular border crossings on entry and exit from the country were recorded, 18 per cent decrease compared to 20,865 registered in October 2018.

