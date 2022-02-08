MPM Turkey Migrants’ Presence Monitoring Situation Report January 2022

Overview of Migrant Situation in Turkey

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), there are more than 5* million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory, 3.7* million of whom are seeking international protection.

Most of those seeking international protection are Syrians (3,739,859* individuals) who are granted the temporary protection status in Turkey. In addition, international protection applicants are most frequently nationals of Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq constitute another group of foreign nationals.

According to DGMM, there were 29,256* international protection applicants present in Turkey in 20211, published annually. Moreover, according to UNHCR**, there are close to 330,000 international protection status holders and asylumseekers.

In addition, there are 1,364,991* foreign nationals under residence permit holder status; this number includes humanitarian residence holders.

Temporary Protection

Turkey’s temporary protection regime grants 3,739,859* Syrian nationals the right to legally stay in Turkey as well as obtain some level of access to basic services. The vast majority --namely 3,688,652* individuals, live outside of formal camps and instead are spread across many of the Turkish provinces. As such, only 51,207* Syrians live in seven formal camps, the majority of which are located close to the Syrian border.

International Protection Applicants

There are 29,256* international protection applicants in Turkey of different nationalities, but primarily originating in Afghanistan, Iraq and Islamic Republic of Iran. DGMM publishes the number of international protection applicants by years.

Residence Permit Holders

Foreigners who seek stay in Turkey beyond the duration of a visa or a visa exemption or, longer than 90 days, should obtain a residence permit. There are 1,364,991* residence permit holders in Turkey within various categories.

According to DGMM, the “other” residence permit category includes humanitarian residence permit holders, and while the exact number is unknown, it is believed that the vast majority in this category are Iraqis. The breakdown of the residence permit categories is shown in the graph (left). The category breakdown of residence permits and the total number of residence permit holders are monthly published.