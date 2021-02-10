MPM Turkey Migrants’ Presence Monitoring Situation Report January 2021

Between 4 April 2016 and 3 February 2021, 2,139* migrants have been readmitted to Turkey from Greece. Main points of return from Greece include Lesbos, Chios, Kos, and Samos, while the main readmission points to Turkey include Dikili, Çeşme, Bodrum and Adana airport.

According to the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) sources, in January 2021, a total number of 7,409* individuals were intercepted by TAF and handed over to Turkish law enforcement forces. The source does not present the breakdown of the intercepted nationalities. According to TAF, out of this number 7,349* individuals were recorded as attempting to enter Turkey from the Syrian Arab Republic, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq and Greece. TAF also registered 60* individuals attempting to enter from Turkey into the Syrian Arab Republic, Greece and Iraq.

According to Turkish Coast Guard (TCG) reports, the TCG apprehended 391* irregular migrants and no fatalities were recorded in January 2021. The top ten nationalities of apprehended/rescued migrants are Afghan, Somali, Congolese, Syrian, Iranian, Eritrean**, Palestinian, Central African, Iraqi and South African.