MPM Turkey Migrants' Presence Monitoring - Situation Report (January 2020)

from International Organization for Migration
Overview of Migrant Situation in Turkey

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), currently there are more than 4.7 million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory, 3.6 million of whom seeking international protection.

Most of them are Syrians (3,576,344* individuals) who are granted the temporary protection status. In addition,international protection applicants from countries including Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq constitute another group of foreign nationals. According to DGMM, as of end of 2019, there are 56,417 international protection applicants1 present in Turkey.

In addition, there are 1,116,571* foreign nationals under residence permit holder status including humanitarian residence holders.

