MPM Turkey Migrants’ Presence Monitoring Situation Report February 2021

Between 4 April 2016 and 3 March 2021, 2,139* migrants have been readmitted to Turkey from Greece. Main points of return from Greece include Lesbos, Chios, Kos and Samos, while the main readmission points to Turkey include Dikili, Çeşme, Bodrum and Adana airport.

According to the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) sources, in February 2021, a total number of 5,661* individuals were intercepted by TAF and handed over to Turkish law enforcement forces. The source doesn’t present the breakdown of the intercepted nationalities. According to TAF, out of this number 5,621* individuals were recorded as attempting to enter Turkey from the Syrian Arab Republic, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq and Greece. TAF also registered 40* individuals attempting to enter from Turkey into the Syrian Arab Republic, Greece and Iraq. According to Turkish Coast Guard (TCG) reports, the TCG apprehended 723* irregular migrants and no fatalities were recorded in February 2021. The top ten nationalities of apprehended/rescued misgrants are Afghan, Somali, Congolese, Syrian, Ivorian, Eritrean**, Palestinian, Central African, Guinean and Sierra Leonean.