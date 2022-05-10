MPM Turkey Migrants’ Presence Monitoring Situation Report April 2022

Overview of Migrant Situation in Turkey

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Presidency of Migration Management (PMM), there are more than 5.2* million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory, 3.7* million of whom are seeking international protection.

Most of those seeking international protection are Syrians (3,762,686* individuals) who are granted the temporary protection status in Turkey. In addition, international protection applicants are most frequently nationals of Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq constitute another group of foreign nationals. According to PMM, there were 29,256* international protection applicants present in Turkey in 20211, published annually. Moreover, according to UNHCR**, there are close to 330,000 international protection status holders and asylum-seekers.

In addition, there are 1,417,997* foreign nationals under residence permit holder status; this number includes humanitarian residence holders.