MPM Turkey Migrants' Presence Monitoring - Situation Report, April 2018

Overview of Migrant Situation in Turkey

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General for Migration Management (DGMM) currently there are more than 3.9 million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory seeking international protection.

Most of them are Syrians (3,588,877* individuals) who are granted the temporary protection (TP) status, while according to UNHCR another large group of the foreign nationals requiring Turkish humanitarian and international protection are 366,119** asylum-seekers and refugees consisting of different nationalities, but mainly coming from Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia and other countries.

In addition, there are 681,855* foreign nationals under residence permit holder status including humanitarian residence holders.

*Data Source DGMM, 26.04.2018

**Data Source UNHCR, 31.03.2018

Temporary Protection

Turkey implements a Temporary Protection regime for 3,588,877 indivuals from Syria which grants beneficiaries right to legally stay in Turkey as well as some level of access to basic rights and services. A vast majority of them, 3,369,064 individuals, live outside the camps and are spread across the Turkish border provinces while nearly 219,813 live in 19 camps the majority of which are also located close to the Syrian border.

*Data Source DGMM, 26.04.2018