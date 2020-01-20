MPM Turkey Migrants Presence Monitoring - Quarterly Report, October - December 2019

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM) there are currently over 3.9 million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory seeking international protection. Most are Syrians (3,576,370 individuals) who are granted temporary protection status, while according to UNHCR 368,230 asylum seekers and refugees from countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Somalia constitute another significant group of foreign nationals seeking Turkish humanitarian and legal protection. Since September 2019 the number of Syrians residing in camps has increased by 790.

In addition, there are 1,101,030 foreign nationals present in Turkey holding residency permits including humanitarian residence holders. The exact number of the humanitarian residence holders is unknown, but it is estimated that there are a few thousand humanitarian resident holders. According to DGMM, 141,725 irregular migrants of different nationalities were apprehended in Turkey at the fourth quarter. This figure was 161,023 in the previous reporting period (Q3) of 2019.