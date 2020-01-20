20 Jan 2020

MPM Turkey Migrants Presence Monitoring - Quarterly Report, October - December 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.21 MB)

According to the latest available figures from the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM) there are currently over 3.9 million foreign nationals present in Turkish territory seeking international protection. Most are Syrians (3,576,370 individuals) who are granted temporary protection status, while according to UNHCR 368,230 asylum seekers and refugees from countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Somalia constitute another significant group of foreign nationals seeking Turkish humanitarian and legal protection. Since September 2019 the number of Syrians residing in camps has increased by 790.

In addition, there are 1,101,030 foreign nationals present in Turkey holding residency permits including humanitarian residence holders. The exact number of the humanitarian residence holders is unknown, but it is estimated that there are a few thousand humanitarian resident holders. According to DGMM, 141,725 irregular migrants of different nationalities were apprehended in Turkey at the fourth quarter. This figure was 161,023 in the previous reporting period (Q3) of 2019.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.