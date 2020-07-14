Mind the Gap: KfW and UNDP’s project seeks to underpin decent employment opportunities for refugees and host community members in Turkey

As the ongoing Syria crisis in its tenth year with millions still seeking shelter in the neighboring countries, it has increasingly become clear that humanitarian efforts must be paired with smart development interventions that can respond to the scope, long-term nature, and socio-economic impacts of this protracted crisis. Refugees need a much longer-term and more sustainable way to reduce the risks they will face in the future. Host nations also need support and solidarity from the international community, for this unexpected pressure on their capacities, infrastructure and resources. New ideas are needed to promote equal opportunities to underpin self-reliance of the refugees and development gains for the host nations. A project funded by the German Development Bank (KfW) is seeking ways in contributing to this ambitious vision: supporting and promoting socio-economic empowerment through decent job opportunities both for Syrian refugees and Turkish host community members.

“Facilitation of access to employment opportunities is at the core of our various projects. As UNDP, we are trying to support decent and sustainable jobs and livelihood opportunities to reduce inequalities, promote socio-economic empowerment and resilience among communities” says Tugce Sogut, Projects Coordinator and expert in social cohesion at UNDP Turkey. She’s managing various international donor-funded development projects under UNDP Turkey’s large Syria Crisis Response and Resilience Portfolio. Since 2014, UNDP has been an active part of the international response in Turkey to the protracted Syria crisis; focusing on sustainable development, resilience-building and socio-economic empowerment areas.

Turkey is currently hosting largest refugee population in the world, including some 3,6 million Syrians under Temporary Protection (SuTP). The country is now home to millions of individuals from across Africa, Middle East and Asia, running from war, conflict, persecution, extreme poverty and hunger. Still one of the top 20 ranking economy in the world, Turkey has been known with its growth performance and development in the past decades, where the country suffers now, together with other nations of the world, in the post-COVID-19 economic turmoil, with lower growth rates, higher employment and economy performing under its full capacity.

UNDP is present in Turkey for more than three decades, supporting the country in its development efforts. “Our work here in socio-economic development, our projects, they are all interconnected and complementary. We serve both the needs of the refugees and local community members. Without supporting both at the same time, we cannot mitigate the future risks and grasp the opportunities when they arise” she says and adds: “We invest in local systems so that communities, individuals and institutions can cope with the challenges and achieve self-reliance”

Ms. Sogut is currently running the Employment and Skills Development Project, which is implemented jointly by Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) and UNDP and financed by Federal Republic of Germany through KFW Development Bank. The Project which made its debut in 2018 focuses on facilitation of active labor market policies in provinces with high Syrian population. It aims to strengthen institutional capacity and digital infrastructure of İŞKUR to respond in increased demand for jobs opportunities by refugees and host community members in five provinces in Turkey (Istanbul, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Hatay and Kilis) The 3,7 million EUR budgeted Project is considered by experts as a pilot project and internationally recognized best practices example, in the area of livelihoods development for the refugees and host communities.

Now the crisis in its tenth year, out of around 3,6 million Syrians in Turkey, 98 per-cent live in non-camp areas; such as urban settlements and cities. Living side by side with their Turkish neighbors, Turkey’s Law on Foreigners and International Protection, as well as the Temporary Protection Regulation provide Syrian refugees with access to national systems such as health, education, employment and social services.

İŞKUR, country’s national employment agency functioning under the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services, is responsible mainly of public employment services. İŞKUR implements active and passive labor force policies, alongside its classical services in the employment markets, develops policy and strategy for employment, provides consultancy and job-matching services in provincial directorates with its job and vocational consultants.

The Agency is also serving Syrians since in addition to access to health, education, social and municipal services, the legal framework also grants them access to the labour market and employment services. In January 2016, the Regulation on Work Permits of Refugees under Temporary Protection was adopted, granting all beneficiaries of temporary protection the right to apply for work permits and access to formal employment. This is expected to enable an increasing number of Syrians to become more self-reliant and resilient.

This is why Tugce Sogut emphasizes the importance of the Employment and Skills Development Project, funded by KfW. “We need to promote self-reliance among the refugee community, without harming local socio-economic context” she says. “And one of the best ways to do it, is investing in strengthening institutional capacities of local and national partners to be able to respond to the increase in demand for public services through Innovative Solutions to achieve sustainable development gains. This includes institutional development, infrastructure renewal, increased capacities to fulfill available jobs in the employment markets, consultancy to job seekers, matching the labor supply with the demand … All with a specific focus to women, and young. This is what we do here”

Tugce Sogut sheds light on this simple fact: Sustainable and decent job opportunities for impacted communities mean self-sufficient and self-reliant communities. Socio-economic empowerment means resilience for individuals, communities and institutions. Supporting skilled labor with vocational trainings and strengthening institutional capacities to facilitate access to the labour market are of utmost importance.

Consequently, the Project focuses on the employment side, together with its implementing partner, Turkish Employment Agency, İŞKUR. The Project aims to improve institutional capacity of the Agency, to support local job markets for Syrians, host community members and disadvantaged groups to access the local labor markets. The two-year Project aims at facilitating the registration and screening of the labour force, access to livelihoods and increase in decent work opportunities for all.

Since İŞKUR is the key institution for development of employment opportunities, UNDP Turkey and KfW German Development Bank cooperation focuses on strengthening employment service delivery tools with new support mechanisms to respond the increasing dynamic service request in the provinces which are most densely populated by Syrians as İstanbul, Gaziantep, Kilis, Hatay and Şanlıurfa. And Project results and institutional improvements will continue to play a catalyst role for long-term policy development in employment strategies and projections. That is why KFW, İŞKUR and UNDP have joined their forces to facilitate creating skilled labor force.

In its highly charged agenda, the Project has a Gap Assessment Report on Institutional Capacity Development and Digital Maturity of İŞKUR and two Roadmaps for the Institutional Capacity Development and Digital Transformation of İŞKUR Employment Services. To be better able to respond to the needs of the job seekers, IT infrastructure of the Agency will be improved, where software infrastructure will be aligned with new age digital tools, a Data Analytics Strategy will be developed to generate, collect, analyze and use the employment data. Process improvement to upgrade İŞKUR services to digital platforms is also part of the Project. Physical capacities of local offices will also be developed for better service quality.

Tailor-made training programs are also designed for İŞKUR staff who are at the front line to deliver employment services. So far a training program on “Migration, Communication, Intercultural Dialogue” was delivered to 300 Job and Vocational Consultants (JVCs) of the Agency, in order to improve communication skills and knowledge on laws and regulations on migration and refugees. These JVCs are now providing active labor market services to Syrians in 5 Project provinces.

The Project seeks to analyze best practices from Germany on labor policies, migration and refugee response, through study visits with İŞKUR officials to Federal Employment Agency, Institute for Employment Research, Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, German Trade Union Confederation, KfW German Development Bank and Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Nurnberg, Frankfurt and Berlin.

It is estimated that 3,500 Syrians and 3,500 local community members to benefit from the counseling services of İŞKUR through the digitalized services, and 4,500 Syrians and 4,500 community members to be registered in İŞKUR systems, screened for possible jobs matching and benefit from the improved employment services.

Project has come up with another innovative idea on employment services delivery side and it is based on “Mobility” concept: the “İŞKUR Mobile Bus”, is a new service delivery tool to strengthen availability, inclusiveness and accessibility of İŞKUR services which is aimed at expanding these services to job seekers, especially the most vulnerable and disadvantaged groups in the project provinces. The Bus is fully equipped with relevant mobile service delivery tools, internet connection, presentation instruments, inside and outside screens. It comes with a special interior design and furnishing, for one on one consultancies, it has a meeting room. An automated disabled access ramp makes it more accessible for individuals with disabilities. So actually it is a well-designed mobile İŞKUR office, an effective one-stop service point which will bring employment services and consultancy to your doorstep in the neighborhood.

“Refugees can also contribute economically to the societies that welcome them in many ways: as workers, social workers, innovators, entrepreneurs, taxpayers, consumers and investors. Refugees’ ability to contribute to the economy depends on their skills and characteristics, but also on policies and institutions in the host country. Since more than 90 percent of the refugees globally are hosted by the developing nations, these policies and practices should also be addressing local population’s needs for decent jobs, without causing further deterioration of the employment markets” concludes Tugce Sogut.

In the post COVID-19 days, development cooperation is playing a more crucial role in empowering both refugees and their host societies. While underlying inequalities continue to exist, new forms of inequalities come forward with the protracted crisis context. New and longer termed needs arise for the displaced individuals: access to education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities and job markets. Development professionals dealing with humanitarian crisis contexts are focusing more on women and youth empowerment, inclusive and equal income opportunities, social and cultural cohesion, skills development, language, vocational and technical trainings, entrepreneurship.

The multi-faceted refugee crisis poses significant challenges to these nations as well, in terms of economic welfare, planning, resource and capacities. Investing in building sustainable local systems which will ensure self-sufficiency among the refugee community, but also capitalizing development gains and prosperity for the host societies. This is more important than ever.