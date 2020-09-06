MENA - Durable Solutions Dashboard - July 2020

Registered Syrian Refugees in Host Countries

Key figures

70 % of people in need in the region are women or children

95 % of Syrian refugees across the region reside within the host community, mainly in urban areas; 5 % reside in camps

Some 35 % of children are out of school while over 20% of children cannot continue education through distance learning

Over 60 % of the households reported loss of job and entire income due to the pandemic in some countries