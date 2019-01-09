Lessons Learned Exercise: Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Task Force Coordination in Turkey [EN/TR]

This LLE is limited in its scope to the past performance of the Task Force against its set objectives and Terms of Reference as a coordination body established specifically for ESSN-related tasks. As such, the recommendations in this report do not seek to expand the Task Force’s mandate, but rather to enhance the outcomes of its function as a sub-set of the Basic Needs Sector and a platform supporting inter-sector linkages under the 3RP coordination system.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

With the landmark Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) programme approaching two years of implementation by end of 2018, discussions are ongoing on what’s next for programme beneficiaries. An impact evaluation is already underway; however, stakeholders wanted to make sure that lessons focused on external coordination, particularly the work of the ESSN Task Force, are captured and documented.

This Lessons Learned Exercise (LLE) came about following a series of consultations with various in-country stakeholders initiated by the Coordination Unit of WFP’s Country Office in Ankara, Turkey. The European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) provided significant support for this LLE that was realized by a cash coordination specialist from the Norwegian Refugee Council’s NORCAP-CashCap roster with support from the global Food Security Cluster (gFSC).

It is important to emphasize that the LLE will not assess the ESSN programme, but its coordination platform for partners outside of the programme – the ESSN Task Force.

This LLE focuses on the coordination work and relations building carried out by the Task Force since it was established in December 2016. It looks at how the Task Force achieved its objectives by engaging with humanitarian actors outside of the ESSN and the various coordination mechanisms created to assist refugees in Turkey, under the umbrella of the Syria Task Force (STF), the inter-agency structure responsible for coordinating the UN’s and NGO response to the refugee crisis in Turkey.

The LLE’s primary objectives are to:

• Review the overall role of the ESSN Task Force and how it has coordinated the largest multi-purpose cash programme in Turkey, including the different actors and levels engaged;

• Analyze the value of ESSN coordination structures to external partners and other coordination mechanisms; and

• Document good practices, lessons learned, gaps and recommend ways forward.

Key findings are organized according to: what worked well; gaps/risks; and key takeaways, under three main criteria: (1) relevance/appropriateness; (2) effectiveness; and (3) interconnectedness and sustainability of engagements.

Where relevant, context-specific feedback is elaborated upon. Recommendations are outlined after each set of findings. Below is an overview of the key takeaways and recommendations structured by criteria.