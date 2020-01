Magnitude-6.8 quake rocks eastern province of Elazig killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 900.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocked a sparsely populated part of eastern Turkey on Friday, killing at least 20 people, injuring more than 900 and leaving some 30 trapped in the wreckage of toppled buildings, Turkish officials said.

