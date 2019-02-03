Kuwaiti charity Al-Najat delivers aid to Syrian refugees in Turkey

ANKARA, Jan 30 (KUNA) ­­ The Kuwaiti Al­Najat Charitable Society on Wednesday distributed relief supplies to Syrian refugees in the southern Turkish town of Sanliurfa.

The head of resources and media at the society, Omar Al­Thuwaini, said in a statement 35 volunteers have been involved in the campaign, "Warmness and Safety," to relieve more than 10,000 Syrian refugees.

The delivered materials included clothes, food, mattresses, tents, heating utensils and other necessities.

A team of the society has examined five schools, run by it ­­where refugees receive teaching. Al­Najat plans to establish 25 more schools to accommodate more than 35,000 students, he said, revealing two have been under construction. Meanwhile, the director of external teaching at the society, Ibrahim Al­Badr, said the society team would visit a house of female orphans. (end) rs.rk